Press For Truth Reports-The European Energy Crisis Is Growing But The Solution Has Been Under Their Own Feet All Along!!!





Jun 2, 2023

Press For Truth

In the wake of the NordStream Pipeline sabotage the Europeans have been using alternatives to Russian natural gas and oil which has taken many people by surprise…

Meanwhile tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue to threaten the EU’s energy supply, but what if the solution to Europe’s energy crisis lays right below the surface?

In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with James Hill CEO & Director of MCF Energy about the causes of the energy crises, how this is affecting global supply chains and most importantly what alternatives and solutions can be looked at today before things gets worse!

To learn more visit: https://www.mcfenergy.com/ Stock Symbols: TSXV: MCF OTCPK: MCFNF

