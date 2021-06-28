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Scott Kesterson of Bards.fm on the Essentials - Truth, Faith & God!
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406 views • June 28, 2021
Scott Kesterson of the internationally known podcast Bards.fm discusses how truth, faith and getting back to our centre-point is critical in winning this war on humanity.
Scott is the founder/owner of Xpedition Cafe - producing documentary films & podcasts on the 3 principles of warrior culture: Conviction, Righteousness and Ruthlessness.
On Scott's explosively popular podcast, Bards.fm, he speaks with leading doctors such as; Dr. Tenpenny, Dr. Merritt, Dr. Palevsky, Dr Madej, Dr Nepute, Dr Meehan, and many others. As well as Robert F Kennedy Jr (Children's Health Defense), and Del Bigtree from The Highwire.
Bards.fm Podcast: https://www.bards.fm/
Listen to Scott’s personal story in Episode #64: https://www.bards.fm/e/ep64-this-is-not-a-game-truths/
Learn more about BardsFest - An exciting event that is going to go down in history as a historical revival that has never happened in the world:
https://www.facebook.com/bardsfest.bardsfest
https://www.instagram.com/bardsfest/
https://twitter.com/BardsFest
Join the FIGHT for our FREEDOM. Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
"Know the Facts”
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/wp-content/uploads/vcc-concerns-with-covid-19-vaccines-2020.pdf
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
Scott is the founder/owner of Xpedition Cafe - producing documentary films & podcasts on the 3 principles of warrior culture: Conviction, Righteousness and Ruthlessness.
On Scott's explosively popular podcast, Bards.fm, he speaks with leading doctors such as; Dr. Tenpenny, Dr. Merritt, Dr. Palevsky, Dr Madej, Dr Nepute, Dr Meehan, and many others. As well as Robert F Kennedy Jr (Children's Health Defense), and Del Bigtree from The Highwire.
Bards.fm Podcast: https://www.bards.fm/
Listen to Scott’s personal story in Episode #64: https://www.bards.fm/e/ep64-this-is-not-a-game-truths/
Learn more about BardsFest - An exciting event that is going to go down in history as a historical revival that has never happened in the world:
https://www.facebook.com/bardsfest.bardsfest
https://www.instagram.com/bardsfest/
https://twitter.com/BardsFest
Join the FIGHT for our FREEDOM. Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
"Know the Facts”
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/wp-content/uploads/vcc-concerns-with-covid-19-vaccines-2020.pdf
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
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