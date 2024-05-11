Whistleblower: Testimony that the Mandela Effect is real!
Whistleblower: Testimony that the Mandela Effect is real! See my extensive research, personal experiences, and theories on the Mandela Effect at SamsTwitch.com. Whistleblower Scott Carbajal Former Project Scientist: Testimony that the Mandela Effect is real! I found this video here posted by "UfoGuy SpaceMan" on November 1, 2022: "Mandela Effect Evidence" https://youtu.be/36fOlUu5qY4?si=HuZHE5dw2_QiMxz5 A post on X/Twitter by the @mandela_imec said that the original was posted in 2017. If anyone has any more information on Scott Carbajal or any more videos posted by him, please share it here!
