Whistleblower: Testimony that the Mandela Effect is real! Whistleblower Scott Carbajal Former Project Scientist: Testimony that the Mandela Effect is real! I found this video here posted by "UfoGuy SpaceMan" on November 1, 2022: "Mandela Effect Evidence" https://youtu.be/36fOlUu5qY4?si=HuZHE5dw2_QiMxz5 A post on X/Twitter by the @mandela_imec said that the original was posted in 2017. If anyone has any more information on Scott Carbajal or any more videos posted by him, please share it here!