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Communist Chinese Containers at Strip Malls!
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544 views • August 09, 2021
Communist Chinese Containers at Strip Malls! Pre-positioned under th guise of COVID "vaccine" storage containers, what else is in these? Why the red marker on locked doors? Communists ALWAYS pre-position weapons and ammunition, as much as possible! In Canada just above Montana...
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