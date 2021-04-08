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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0885 - Chelsea Beller - News report #2
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10 views • April 08, 2021
Chelsea was working as the manager at an Atlanta restaurant, when 3 black males wearing masks burst in at gunpoint and tied up the employees with electrical tape. They forced Chelsea upstairs to open the safe, then tied her up, before shooting her as they fled. She was taken to the hospital, where she died.
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