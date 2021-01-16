Get Ready...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
I suspect that things are going to get very dicey in the world in a matter of days. I encourage all of you prepare for the worst in any way that you are able to. I hope I am wrong, but we are likely to experience war, power outage, food shortages and economic collapse (among other things) very shortly here which may lasts for months or years.
I hope I'm wrong, and will continue to try to communicate with you throughout what is to come. The best way to stay connected to me will be through my website (https://cahlen.org) and my new Telegram page (https://t.me/CahlenLee).
Stay strong and don't give into evil. I wish you all the best.
Cahlen Lee
-----------------
WEBSITE: https://cahlen.org
TELEGRAM: https://t.me/CahlenLee
VOICE: https://www.voice.com/profile/cahlen
ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@Cahlen:0
BITCHUTE: https://bitchute.com/cahlen
MINDS: https://minds.com/cahlenlee
EMAIL: [email protected]
-----------------
I am probably wrong about at least one thing I said in this video. Please do your own research before putting this information into effect.
Please read my Public Notice: https://cahlen.org/notice