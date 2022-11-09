Create New Account
The 49 minute mark BEGINS the NEW SCRIPTURE Every kingdom DIVIDED (AGAINST) down COMPLETLEY RESOLVED (Mirror by Jonathan Kleck)
GettheTruth1000
Published 19 days ago |

100% NOLYN _ This is Beyond Proven Now!!!!!_ The KINGDOM Divided is the EARTH and the MALE Energy is Contrary to FEMALE .. There are Some Serious Horrifying Realities for those who have set themselves AGAINST The TRUTH.. The BIBLE Declares the Absolute TRUTH of the WORD and The LORD GOD Whom I Serve Has Made an Open SHEW Of the Principalities through the Presentation of the Mystery that was hidden from our Sight.. The MYSTERY is Solved and the Hidden Enemy is Now Naked and Exposed. The Time of the LORD GOD'S VENGEANCE Upon the Inhabitants of the EARTH has Made Itself Manifest as well. The Time of the FEMALE Rival is Here......Prepare the way of the LORD.

jesusend timesantichristend of daysthe last daysjesus returnlast hourjonathan kleck

