【 G -Times NEWS】The Central Bank Remains Open to Raise Rates If Necessary
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
https://gnews.org/articles/603776

摘要：According to a Global News report on December 8th, the Bank of Canada stated that if the country’s economy fails to slow down as expected, the bank will continue to take strong monetary tightening measures such as substantially raising policy interest rates to curb the hyperinflation that has remained high so far

