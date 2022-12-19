【 G -Times NEWS】The Central Bank Remains Open to Raise Rates If Necessary

https://gnews.org/articles/603776
摘要：According to a Global News report on December 8th, the Bank of Canada stated that if the country’s economy fails to slow down as expected, the bank will continue to take strong monetary tightening measures such as substantially raising policy interest rates to curb the hyperinflation that has remained high so far
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.