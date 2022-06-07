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227) ESCOLA - grafenar crianças (esterilizar e implantar nanotecnologia)
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89 views • June 07, 2022
A nova vacina aerossol inalável, é simples intoxicação das crianças. Além de danos cerebrais e neurológicos, resultará no aumento da morbilidade em geral, para esterilização e implantação.
Créditos à LA QUINTA COLUMNA, Junho 06, 2022:
DIRECTO NOCTURNO DE LA QUINTA COLUMNA - PROGRAMA 331: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/10000000_597610784802841_2713202349095605852_n:7
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Créditos à LA QUINTA COLUMNA, Junho 06, 2022:
DIRECTO NOCTURNO DE LA QUINTA COLUMNA - PROGRAMA 331: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/10000000_597610784802841_2713202349095605852_n:7
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
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