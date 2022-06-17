You HAVE To watch This: Meghan Walsh, Daughter Of John Walsh Tells Us The Most Recent Events in Her Story (Life).



This interview is very intense, emotional and SHOCKING!

Everyone please share this video on your social media. The truth has to get out about CPS, DCF, child trafficking and more!

Please pray for Meghan and her children. Everyone call DeSantis and the sheriff's office in Indian River County.

She and her children need our help. Please go to givesendgo.com/meghanwalsh and do what you can to help her get her children home.

You can follow her on Twitter at meghanwalsh_ Funds go to her friend Tamara, whom is handling the funding for her.

- RCJ Team

Support Richard here: https://rcjpatriots.com/support-richard-citizen-journalist/