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Vitamin B12: Spark Neuroplasticity With This Vitalizing Nootropic
jroseland
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53 views • August 21, 2019

The Cobalamin is the gateway brain vitamin. Since B12 plays a role in so many foundational processes that power our minds and bodies, people should begin their Biohacking by ensuring they are getting enough of the B vitamins before diving into hardcore Nootropic or pharmaceutical solutions.

Being the "King of B Vitamins," there's an abundance of research done on it; over 8000 articles of relevant research are published on PubMed, and over 700 human clinical trials in this century alone. Here we'll break down the recent performance enhancement studies...


3:09 The Cobalamins

4:44 Scientific research: Recent performance enhancement studies

13:54 The Gateway Brain Vitamin

15:02 Energizing Nootropic

19:40 Mitochondrial support

21:02 Empowering neuroplasticity

27:21 Vs Depression

29:49 Deficiency

32:22 Anti-Aging Vitamin

34:19 Cognitive Enhancer

35:56 Food Sources

38:24 Cyanocobalamin vs Methylcobalamin vs Hydroxocobalamin

41:00 Sources

44:28 Getting B12 from a multivitamin?

47:52 Recommended Daily

50:19 Side Effects

51:03 B12 misinformation

01:00:49 Conclusion


Read Meta-Analysis 📑 For everything you need to know about Vitamin B12: science, stacks, biohacks, dosage guide, side effects, credible sources - and more!

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Vitamin-B12-Meta-Analysis

Order 💲 Vitamin B12

Methylcobalamin https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Vitamin-B12

Sublingual Solution https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Vitamin-B12-Solution

Hydroxocobalamin https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Hydroxocobalamin

On Amazon https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Vitamin-B12-AMZ

In EU/UK https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Vitamin-B12-Hydroxocobalamin-EU

B-Vitamin Multivitamin Stack https://www.limitlessmindset.com/B-Vitamin-Stack


Confused?

Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/breakthrough-consultation


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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

Keywords
healthsciencedepressionbiohackingb vitaminsmultivitaminsnootropicsneuroplasticityvitamin b12
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