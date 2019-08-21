Vitamin B12: Spark Neuroplasticity With This Vitalizing Nootropic

The Cobalamin is the gateway brain vitamin. Since B12 plays a role in so many foundational processes that power our minds and bodies, people should begin their Biohacking by ensuring they are getting enough of the B vitamins before diving into hardcore Nootropic or pharmaceutical solutions.

Being the "King of B Vitamins," there's an abundance of research done on it; over 8000 articles of relevant research are published on PubMed, and over 700 human clinical trials in this century alone. Here we'll break down the recent performance enhancement studies...





3:09 The Cobalamins

4:44 Scientific research: Recent performance enhancement studies

13:54 The Gateway Brain Vitamin

15:02 Energizing Nootropic

19:40 Mitochondrial support

21:02 Empowering neuroplasticity

27:21 Vs Depression

29:49 Deficiency

32:22 Anti-Aging Vitamin

34:19 Cognitive Enhancer

35:56 Food Sources

38:24 Cyanocobalamin vs Methylcobalamin vs Hydroxocobalamin

41:00 Sources

44:28 Getting B12 from a multivitamin?

47:52 Recommended Daily

50:19 Side Effects

51:03 B12 misinformation

01:00:49 Conclusion





Read Meta-Analysis 📑 For everything you need to know about Vitamin B12: science, stacks, biohacks, dosage guide, side effects, credible sources - and more!

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Vitamin-B12-Meta-Analysis

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B-Vitamin Multivitamin Stack https://www.limitlessmindset.com/B-Vitamin-Stack





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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





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