How can we use AI to help build a new world? - Quartet Preview
ArlingtonInstitute
After everything implodes, how do we put it all back together again? Might AI be of use in the rebuilding? If so, how?

With Gregg Braden, Kingsley Dennis, and host John Petersen.

Would you like to see your question featured in Quartet? To be included, leave your question for this episode at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/quartet-preview-how-can-we-use-ai-to-help-build-a-new-world/

We invite you to visit us at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium/ and sign up for a free membership. We’ll notify you when new content is released. See you there!

You may find out more about ABE (as mentioned in the Questions segment of the video) by visiting the ABE playlist at Kingsley's YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLYT_tmIVOzBSU4jf74uroXFwKdsRur-vg

or the book series here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09V8G548B


aigregg bradennew earthnew worldjohn petersennew humankingsley dennis

