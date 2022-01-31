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Doctor CALLS OUT the FDA's 'rash' ban on COVID antibody treatments
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6263 views • January 31, 2022
Glenn Beck.
Florida’s Surgeon General, Doctor Joseph Ladapo, tells Glenn the FDA’s recent decision to suspend two monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID wasn’t just ‘rash’ but was ‘obnoxious to patients’ too. He explains the laboratory results behind the FDA’s decision and why that decision was a ‘very bad’ one: ‘They’re not the kind of decisions that people make when they actually care about patients.’
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CnwKjeA0FQk
Florida’s Surgeon General, Doctor Joseph Ladapo, tells Glenn the FDA’s recent decision to suspend two monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID wasn’t just ‘rash’ but was ‘obnoxious to patients’ too. He explains the laboratory results behind the FDA’s decision and why that decision was a ‘very bad’ one: ‘They’re not the kind of decisions that people make when they actually care about patients.’
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CnwKjeA0FQk
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