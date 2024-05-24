Evidence for faith does not come from you consciously trying to exhibit it for others to see. Jesus, in fact, cautions us to let it go unseen by those around us, to do it in secret, so that, for the most part, only God sees it. He is, after all, the only righteous Judge. Remember?
#EvidenceForFaith, #Unseen, #OnlyGodSees
