Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Evidence for Faith
channel image
Martus for Truth
18 Subscribers
11 views
Published 15 hours ago

Evidence for faith does not come from you consciously trying to exhibit it for others to see. Jesus, in fact, cautions us to let it go unseen by those around us, to do it in secret, so that, for the most part, only God sees it. He is, after all, the only righteous Judge. Remember?

#EvidenceForFaith, #Unseen, #OnlyGodSees

Keywords
unseenevidenceforfaithonlygodsees

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket