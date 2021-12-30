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Hologram(Blue beam project) version of Jesus Christ is here.
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126 views • December 30, 2021
Dear beloved Sisters and Brothers and Ex-Muslims who accepted Jesus Christ as your own saviour. In this video you can understand why Jesus Christ had said these words to his disciples in Mathew chapter 24 verse 23 following below.
In Mathew 24:23 (KJV 1611 or Interlinear Bible(any versions))
23 "Then, if anyone should be saying to you, 'Lo! here is the Christ!' or `Here!' you should not be believing it".
In Mathew 24:23 (KJV 1611 or Interlinear Bible(any versions))
23 "Then, if anyone should be saying to you, 'Lo! here is the Christ!' or `Here!' you should not be believing it".
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