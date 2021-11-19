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Can You Handle The Truth?
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50 views • November 19, 2021
Would you rather win an argument or be truthful in what you are arguing? It is a question we all must answer and we will make a choice each time we get in a disagreement. Each time we are in a disagreement it is helpful to ask ourselves our motivation.
Click here to watch a longer video called "Sincerity": https://bit.ly/30fV0A2
Click here to watch a longer video called "Sincerity": https://bit.ly/30fV0A2
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