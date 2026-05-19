AI Supremacy and the Global Energy Crisis, an interview with Alex Jones

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AI’s hunger for energy is becoming one of the biggest challenges of this decade. Experts now warn future AI systems may require 1000x more power than today’s infrastructure can provide. As nations scramble to expand energy grids, fears are growing that ordinary people could face shortages, blackouts, and rising costs while massive AI systems consume unprecedented resources globally.
#EnergyCrisis #AI #DataCenters #ArtificialIntelligence #PowerGrid #Technology #FutureEnergy #GlobalCrisis
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