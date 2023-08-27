Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, August 26, 2023, # 420 ( Dane Wigington )

Dane Wigington

Aug 26, 2023

While the Maui firestorm details are still being unraveled, nearly 40 million acres of forest has incinerated in Canada since late spring. This staggering number equates to nearly 60 thousand square miles, an area nearly the size of the state of Georgia that has gone up in flames in only a few short months. Other countries that have been and are incinerating include Greece, Spain, Portugal, Turkey, Italy, France, the Canary Islands, Kazakhstan, the UK and more. Where is mainstream media coverage of these incinerations? Constant "high pressure heat domes" are baking numerous parts of the world including the US where Kansas just hit a record shattering heat index temperature of 134 degrees. Last week ABC news stated the firestorms are going to "get worse". Fisheries are collapsing along with crops as ocean temperatures continue to skyrocket. A major science source is now asking "can humans live underground" to survive what is coming. How long till impact? All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count.