© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Melbourne fake police arresting people over a fake virus
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
63 views • September 22, 2020
THEWATCHINGOBSERVER76
So let's start to take a look around the world at the possible united nations roll out of law enforcement officers especially in Australia why the red and black plates?
Melbourne fake police arresting people over a fake virus hoax. It is a common cold virus. Black uniform red police on the back of their shirts.UN police force? is in Victoria.
https://www.advocateme.com.au
#melbourne#austrailialockdown#coronavirus
Shared from and subscribe to:
THEWATCHINGOBSERVER76
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdp6aTwZsNAibghi4-jJ5aw
So let's start to take a look around the world at the possible united nations roll out of law enforcement officers especially in Australia why the red and black plates?
Melbourne fake police arresting people over a fake virus hoax. It is a common cold virus. Black uniform red police on the back of their shirts.UN police force? is in Victoria.
https://www.advocateme.com.au
#melbourne#austrailialockdown#coronavirus
Shared from and subscribe to:
THEWATCHINGOBSERVER76
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdp6aTwZsNAibghi4-jJ5aw
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.