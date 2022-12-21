Create New Account
The ONLY SAFE type of METHYLENE BLUE To Use Internally!
Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder:

https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html

What Is Methylene Blue, Its History, Benefits, And More! - https://bit.ly/3PKTRGs


Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


The ONLY SAFE type of METHYLENE BLUE To Use Internally!


I recently made a video talking about what methylene blue is, its history of it, some of the benefits it can provide people with when they take it internally, how it works, etc.


And due to that video, a lot of people are now asking me how to use it, etc but before I release my video on how to use it safely and correctly you first need to be aware of the only type of methylene blue you should even consider buying and using with yourself for a variety of very good reasons!


If you need to learn all about this make sure you watch this video from start to finish so you can become aware of the toxic and non toxic types of methylene blue.


My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil


