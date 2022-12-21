Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder:

https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html

What Is Methylene Blue, Its History, Benefits, And More! - https://bit.ly/3PKTRGs





Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html





The ONLY SAFE type of METHYLENE BLUE To Use Internally!





I recently made a video talking about what methylene blue is, its history of it, some of the benefits it can provide people with when they take it internally, how it works, etc.





And due to that video, a lot of people are now asking me how to use it, etc but before I release my video on how to use it safely and correctly you first need to be aware of the only type of methylene blue you should even consider buying and using with yourself for a variety of very good reasons!





If you need to learn all about this make sure you watch this video from start to finish so you can become aware of the toxic and non toxic types of methylene blue.





My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno