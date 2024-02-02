Geoff Thompson & Darren Ansell on Locked & Loaded with Rick Munn - 01 February 2024

GUEST 1 OVERVIEW: In late 2022, Geoff lost his real job and created his first video, highlighting the hypocrisy of the latest ULEZ scrappage scheme that had just been announced. The video became popular, leading Geoff to discover a new style of video – sitting in his car and explaining things to people.





The channel began to grow at a rapid rate, reaching 40,000 subscribers by March 2022.





Instead of solely buying and reviewing cars, Geoff now focuses on important global issues, breaking down the latest news, connecting the dots to other key information, and presenting it in terms that anyone can understand.





The channel surpassed 100,000 subscribers in December 2023 and continues to feature a blend of important videos, car content, and humor. Visit http://www.geoffbuyscars.com/ for more information.





GUEST 2 OVERVIEW: Darren is a member of the Vaccine Injured and Bereaved Support Northern Ireland (VIBS-NI) Group (vibs-ni.co.uk).