Karen Kingston & Dr. Ana Mihalcea - AI Exterminating Humans Through Synthetic Biology

Maria Zeee





June 2, 2023





Karen Kingston & Dr. Ana Mihalcea join Maria Zeee to expose their correlating findings that confirm our hypothesis regarding the transhumanist agenda. Human beings are being replaced with synthetic biology, the strange clots being found inside people causing them to die suddenly is hydrogel (programmable matter), and AI may be far more advanced than we could've imagined, already in the process of exterminating the human race.





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