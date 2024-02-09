Create New Account
BEWARE "EXPERTS" ARE EVERYWHERE
High Hopes
Published 15 hours ago

Dr. Jane Ruby


Feb 8, 2024


Beware of high visibility people trying to tell you they have a new discovery like graphene and white embalmer clots because they are using this lie to change the narrative so we will stop investigating. Demand they show you their analysis!


Dr. Jane Ruby is an American scientist, medical professional, and commentator. You can follow her Substack at https://substack.com/@drjaneruby and her work on Rumble.com/c/drjaneruby For general donations: https://www.givesendgo.com/truthinmedicine


