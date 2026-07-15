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Catastrophic Downstream Risks of Continued War with Iran
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- Impact of the War with Iran on Commodities (0:00)

- Downstream Effects on Agriculture and Energy (5:23)

- Global Economic and Social Implications (13:24)


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