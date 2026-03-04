Pro-Iranian Shiite continue to launch cruise missiles and drones from the territory of Iraq at targets of the anti-Iranian coalition in Iraq and the region - part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Despite American and Israeli strikes on their forces, various pro-Iranian Shiite organizations continue to launch cruise missiles and drones from the territory of Iraq at targets of the anti-Iranian coalition in Iraq and the region. At the same time, they publish reporting materials. For example, the second video shows a launch at a target in Jordan.