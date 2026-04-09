Time, talent and treasure are given out of the grace of God.

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James lesson #149; Looking into our study on how the Christian must grow into maturity so that their FRUIT touches outward to others we note 2Corinthians 9. Helping the needy, the poor and supporting the teaching of Bible Doctrine is a calling for all of us. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!