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The PCR Test Interviews with the inventor the late Kary Mullis, Dr Thomas Cowan and more.
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77 views • November 16, 2020
The PCR Test process: Interviews with many medical experts. I believe Dr Kary Mullis, talks from the grave about misuse of his PCR processing invention. From the start Kary is recorded answering a question about misuse and he makes it clear the equipment cannot be misused just the interpretation. How such misuse could occur so as to facilitate Covid_19 is brilliantly explained in less than 5 mins by Dr Thomas Cowan.
The documentary examines what the inventor Kary Mullis would have had to say about how his brilliant invention is being used in a non-uniform way by separate countries world wide, to detect a virus when the PCR process was invented for DNA research.
His invention is being used by governments around the globe as the primary justification for locking people down. I think you will see Mr Mullis, who was known to have been be outspoken and would have challenged the interpretation of the process that is adopted. Conveniently, for the establishment, Dr Mullis died 7 August 2019, just before the corona virus outbreak / scam.
The documentary examines what the inventor Kary Mullis would have had to say about how his brilliant invention is being used in a non-uniform way by separate countries world wide, to detect a virus when the PCR process was invented for DNA research.
His invention is being used by governments around the globe as the primary justification for locking people down. I think you will see Mr Mullis, who was known to have been be outspoken and would have challenged the interpretation of the process that is adopted. Conveniently, for the establishment, Dr Mullis died 7 August 2019, just before the corona virus outbreak / scam.
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