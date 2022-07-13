Catherine Engelbrecht on the Coming Story That's 10x More Explosive Than 2K Mules

Listen carefully to Catherine's words in this video from last night when she was discussing the “10x bigger than the mules” story.



“It involves enemies foreign and domestic…”

"I mentioned earlier that the story that's coming forward involves a foreign government and it could rise to the level perceived to be an ACT OF WAR..." 👀

Keep praying for Gregg and Catherine