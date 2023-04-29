Banned, deleted, and canceled Ted Talk on true science

On January 12th, 2013 scientist Rupert Sheldrake gave a Ted Talk about challenging science and getting it back to the way it was originally founded.
Two months later, it was censored and deleted by TED and labeled "Pseudoscience."
This should at least make you curious because the vast majority of censored content turns out to be real truth, and this brilliant explanation is no exception.
Source link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sF03FN37i5w
