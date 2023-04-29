Create New Account
Banned, deleted, and canceled Ted Talk on true science
On January 12th, 2013 scientist Rupert Sheldrake gave a Ted Talk about challenging science and getting it back to the way it was originally founded. 

Two months later, it was censored and deleted by TED and labeled "Pseudoscience." 

This should at least make you curious because the vast majority of censored content turns out to be real truth, and this brilliant explanation is no exception. 

Source link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sF03FN37i5w

Keywords
sciencebannedcensoreddeletedscientific methodted talk

