2024 12 15 Off-grid with Marjory Wildcraft - Aliens among us?

I’ve been fascinated by these sightings… I agree with Carl Sagan that based on sheer numbers there has to be other intelligent life in the Universe.





Apparently they’ve been here for a long time. And even the US Gov’t has officially admitted that yes, they’ve had alien craft and biologics (bodies) for many decades.





So this is a short riff exploring all the options!





As always, go to https://backyardfoodproduction.com and get yourself some self-reliance!