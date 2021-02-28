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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=39750
So here we are in 2021, living in the smoking wreckage of Pax Americana. What was the meaning of the last four years? What lessons have been learned, and how will those lessons be applied going forward? What, in other words, was Precedent Trump?