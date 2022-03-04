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Nibiru: Biblical Accounts
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61 views • March 04, 2022
Because of the unpredictability of Wormwood. Estimated time of arrival in earths orbit cannot be calculated as of yet. This means that only the All Mighty Father knows of it's arrival. This video was created on May 5. 2017 and required extensive research.
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