MASKS DON'T F***ING WORK and they're DANGEROUS ⚠️ ☠️

Tired of the COVID-19 Mask mandates and recommendations? Tired of being treated like a slave? Have you passed the IQ test by refusing this slave rag diaper? The masks are basically just theater. They are nothing more than a political tool of suppression. It's a badge of honor for those who wants to be a slave. It has therefore also shown the world who's NEVER willing to submit to this tyranny. I guess we can be thankful for that information. The masks don't work, has never worked and will never work. IT'S A SCAM! They are also genuinely dangerous. You might as well start smoking and you'll be better off. This video is a 2 HOUR RED PILL proving that masks are WORTHLESS and DANGEROUS. A real eye opener for those who bought into the scam. Some people can still be saved. Watch and share everywhere. Go go go!