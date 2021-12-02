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Do you think it is a coincidence? – December 2, 2021
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181 views • December 05, 2021
Do you think it is a coincidence? – December 2, 2021
Russ Wade, email [email protected]
Please share this video
Links:
Young People please wake up
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lVdx8VQ1GXyO/
Real News Channel on Bit Chute
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Eo0t5ZJXgcBd/
Here is how the rollout works and who dies
https://hugotalks.com/2021/11/29/patterns-of-deployment-oftoxic=covid-vaccine-batches-by-craig-paardekooper/
Seattle Space NEEDLE
https://youtu.be/3Ow0ET-ob3E
Underwater Eruption & Transhumanism
https://youtu.be/O4Rx7o2Yu1A
Is this all connected? He says exactly what I have been saying at 19:00 min mark and shows a Geophysical Research Letter from September 1, 2001. Wow!
https://youtu.be/y_omr35OHe0
Forced to do the Hokey Pokey
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7K4izD2OvsdO/
What the Hokey Pokey really does to you
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LI1loXv3hLlO/
World of Signs
https://youtu.be/jIg8Zfxmq_E
Russ Wade, email [email protected]
Please share this video
Links:
Young People please wake up
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lVdx8VQ1GXyO/
Real News Channel on Bit Chute
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Eo0t5ZJXgcBd/
Here is how the rollout works and who dies
https://hugotalks.com/2021/11/29/patterns-of-deployment-oftoxic=covid-vaccine-batches-by-craig-paardekooper/
Seattle Space NEEDLE
https://youtu.be/3Ow0ET-ob3E
Underwater Eruption & Transhumanism
https://youtu.be/O4Rx7o2Yu1A
Is this all connected? He says exactly what I have been saying at 19:00 min mark and shows a Geophysical Research Letter from September 1, 2001. Wow!
https://youtu.be/y_omr35OHe0
Forced to do the Hokey Pokey
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7K4izD2OvsdO/
What the Hokey Pokey really does to you
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LI1loXv3hLlO/
World of Signs
https://youtu.be/jIg8Zfxmq_E
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