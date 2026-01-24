BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Making Putin's Cyber Attack Impossible (clarifying previous 2 vids) 2026-01-24 17-23-33
Perfect Society
Perfect Society
240 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
2 views • 2 days ago

Realistically, the complexity and local differences in grids make a true, simultaneous “global” blackout extremely hard, but the same software, hardware targets, and methods above could credibly produce very large multi‑country blackouts if executed by capable state‑sponsored actors.


In summary, computers regulating power supply can effectively operate in "droop speed control" mode while disconnected from the internet by relying on local control systems. This approach enhances security and maintains essential power supply functions, though it may limit coordination and monitoring capabilities.

Pre-positioned malware on compromised hosts enabled remote HMI control and gateway firmware wipes locally within the enterprise network; no real-time C2 over the internet was required during the actual blackout phase. Poor segmentation allowed full traversal over months undetected.
Had the IT networks not been connected to the internet they could not have been infected via spear-phishing e-mails, correct?

Yes, that's correct.
Phishing Dependency

Spear-phishing emails delivering BlackEnergy malware required users on internet-connected IT networks to receive and open malicious attachments (e.g., Excel or Word macros). Without internet access, those emails couldn't reach inboxes, preventing initial infection.
Infection Alternatives

No evidence shows BlackEnergy entering via offline methods like USB in this attack; phishing was the confirmed vector. Fully air-gapped IT would block this entry, though other risks (e.g., insider threats) could persist.


Keywords
importantpreventnsaglobalpower gridsafetythreathowmalwaredisconnectcyberattackcompletelyperplexitygrokaivdblack-outchatgptneutralisingindustroyerblackenergyncsccomputers that regulate the power supplydroop speed controlgrave threatmittigate
Chapters

1:11:17End Screen

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump-backed Gaza ceasefire plan faces critical test as Hamas reportedly agrees to disarm

Trump-backed Gaza ceasefire plan faces critical test as Hamas reportedly agrees to disarm

Belle Carter
Gaza officials report ongoing civilian casualties despite ceasefire

Gaza officials report ongoing civilian casualties despite ceasefire

Laura Harris
High-level diplomacy: U.S. envoys to meet Putin as Ukraine peace push reaches critical phase

High-level diplomacy: U.S. envoys to meet Putin as Ukraine peace push reaches critical phase

Willow Tohi
A race against the clock: House sends final spending bills to Senate

A race against the clock: House sends final spending bills to Senate

Willow Tohi
State-Sanctioned Murder in Minneapolis: The Alex Pretti Execution and Trump&#8217;s Engineered Path to Civil War

State-Sanctioned Murder in Minneapolis: The Alex Pretti Execution and Trump’s Engineered Path to Civil War

Mike Adams
Gold, Governments, and the Geopolitical Gambit: A timeless hedge against collapse and corruption

Gold, Governments, and the Geopolitical Gambit: A timeless hedge against collapse and corruption

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy