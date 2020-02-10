© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WW2's Mysterious Missing Nuclear Cubes
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
28 views • February 10, 2020
Subscribe to Dark Docs - http://bitly.com/DarkDocs
In the summer of 2013, Timothy Koeth, a physicist at the University of Maryland, received a mystery birthday gift in the form of a mysteriously heavy metal cube. He had agreed to go to a parking lot for an unspecified delivery. Inside a blue cloth sack left in the lot for him, swathed in paper towels, he found what he immediately identified as a small chunk of uranium. The cube of uranium was a sight to behold. Held under ultraviolet light, it glows an eerie cerulean blue, with cracks and ridges of jet black...
In the summer of 2013, Timothy Koeth, a physicist at the University of Maryland, received a mystery birthday gift in the form of a mysteriously heavy metal cube. He had agreed to go to a parking lot for an unspecified delivery. Inside a blue cloth sack left in the lot for him, swathed in paper towels, he found what he immediately identified as a small chunk of uranium. The cube of uranium was a sight to behold. Held under ultraviolet light, it glows an eerie cerulean blue, with cracks and ridges of jet black...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.