💥Bombing of Beirut following Israeli claims that Hezbollah is hiding money & gold beneath a hospital in the city

💥🇱🇧 More footage from the bombing of Beirut following Israeli claims that Hezbollah is hiding money and gold beneath a hospital in the city.

Large and big airstrikes target Ouzai

❗️There are casualties in Ouzai because people didn't have time to evacuate, they attacked in less than 10 minutes and announced it on X.

Civil defense is on the scene to safe people and checked for casualties under the rubble. This area is not warned to evacuate.

❗️Four people killed including a child and 24 wounded in Israeli strike on the premises of Beirut’s main public hospital, Rafik Hariri University Hospital.

The attack near Rafic Hariri hospital near Jnah targeted Al-Mekdad street, a very busy and heavily populated neighborhood. Rafic al-Hariri hospital on Jnah.



The exact location is in Al-Mekdad street, against a residential building.

Earlier in the day, Israel launched approximately seven strikes on the densely populated neighborhoods of Ouzai and Jnah in Beirut, Lebanese media reported.

❗️ Four people killed, 24 injured in Israeli strike near Rafik Hariri University Hospital – Lebanese Health Ministry

According to preliminary data, an Israeli strike near Rafik Hariri University Hospital in southern Beirut has killed four people, including a child, and injured 24 others. The strike also caused significant damage to the medical facility, the Lebanese Ministry of Health's Emergency Response Center reported.

Earlier in the day, a residential building near the hospital was attacked by Israel, a Sputnik correspondent said. So far, more than 15 ambulances and two fire trucks have arrived at the scene of the attack.

This is the third night in a row Beirut’s southern suburbs is under a heavy bombardment, the heaviest since the war started.



