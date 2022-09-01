TIME Mag COVER, Dates connecting IRAN, attacks on MAGA world + 17th letter Patriots! BATTLE unfolding! PRAY!

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LT of And We Know
Sep 1, 2022
This raid on Mar A Lago seems to be a play to show us how this battle is playing out. Although I don’t get overly excited about perfect dates on an intel board like before.. I Gotta tell you.. this today.. will blow your mind. Not only that we have sports figures and celebrities out there fighting back with their voices on all fronts. What a battle. Let’s find out how today on And We Know.
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