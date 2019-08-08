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15 Things You Didn’t Know About Thailand
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13 views • August 08, 2019
In this Alux.com video we'll try to answer the following questions:
Is it safe to travel in Thailand?
Is it safe to travel alone in Thailand?
What is the best time to go to Thailand?
Is it expensive to travel to Thailand?
Is Thailand a developing or developed country?
Is Thailand a democracy?
Is there a monarchy in Thailand?
Where was the prostetic leg invented?
What the best festival in Thailand?
Where did RedBull originated?
What is the currency of Thailand?
Who's the king of Thailand?
Who's the richest person in Thailand?
Where do siamese cats come from?
Is it safe to travel in Thailand?
Is it safe to travel alone in Thailand?
What is the best time to go to Thailand?
Is it expensive to travel to Thailand?
Is Thailand a developing or developed country?
Is Thailand a democracy?
Is there a monarchy in Thailand?
Where was the prostetic leg invented?
What the best festival in Thailand?
Where did RedBull originated?
What is the currency of Thailand?
Who's the king of Thailand?
Who's the richest person in Thailand?
Where do siamese cats come from?
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