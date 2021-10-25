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Groundbreaking Documentary Using Scientific Equipment Conclusively Proves The Shape Of The Earth
SonOfEnos
SonOfEnos
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98 views • October 25, 2021
In this full-length documentary, a team of professional scientists, surveyors, and filmmakers, set out to prove once and for all that the earth was a sphere. They were armed with the latest high-tech gear, including lasers, directional radio-wave transmitters, precision GPS, high-powered telescopes and more. Their intention was to disprove the Flat Earth theory once and for all, but that's not what they discovered.

After an extensive investigation which included multiple scientific experiments, the team was shocked to discover that all the evidence they acquired pointed to only one unavoidable conclusion, and it's not what they were expecting. Despite all of their efforts to prove that the earth was a sphere, when the all the test results came in they were shocked to discover that it revealed incontrovertible proof that the world was, in fact, perfectly flat.

This groundbreaking discovery should be the final nail in the coffin for the phrase "Trust The Science" because clearly, everything scientists have taught humanity about our world over the past 500 years has been a flat out lie.

THIS IS THE GREAT AWAKENING
Keywords
flat earththe great awakeningtrust the science
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