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RFK junior about Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci
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113 views • June 23, 2021
Robert Kennedy junior, reveals the relationship between Gates and Fauci (Greek subtitles)
OΟ Ρόμπερτ Κένεντι ο νεώτερος αποκαλύπτει τις σχέσεις του Μπιλ Γκέιτς και του Άντονι Φάουτσι. Ελληνικοί υπότιτλοι.
OΟ Ρόμπερτ Κένεντι ο νεώτερος αποκαλύπτει τις σχέσεις του Μπιλ Γκέιτς και του Άντονι Φάουτσι. Ελληνικοί υπότιτλοι.
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