NWO: 15-minute cities will usher in communism & totalitarianism

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to Stew Peters (www.stewpeters.com)





Smart cities or 15-minute cities are the globalists’ next plan to empower governments and enslave humanity.

Jason Preston speaks about his confrontation with Utah Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox about his support for 15 minute cities. Lt. Governor Spencer Cox spoke at a luncheon last year and the focus of the event was to promote “Smart Cities”. His reaction that was caught on video suggests he is trying to hide something.



The Lt. Governor also claimed he has never heard of the World Economic Forum and yet his website displayed a WEF photo. The video was shot at Utah’s GOP state convention where Lt. Governor Cox was later booed when it was his time to speak.





For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected]