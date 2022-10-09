Create New Account
Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creator Reveals More Backstories of Miracle Healings
VA #125 Creator Reveals More Backstories of Miracle Healings Description: Can a health crisis that needs a miracle be preplanned to teach us? Is a miracle healing more likely for someone living in divine alignment? How does human belief influence whether a miracle can happen? Why is divine healing often maddeningly slow? Can love make healing happen? Can praying publicly with witnesses enhance the likelihood of miracle healings? Creator explains why it is easier for the divine realm to prevent illness than cure it, and why Empowered Prayer and the Lightworker Healing Protocol are ideal tools for achieving both goals. Join us! Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/ https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/

