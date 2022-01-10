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Covid Crimes Against Humanity - Lawyer Anna de Buisseret Explains Who Will Be Held Liable Under The Law
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175 views • January 10, 2022
Covid Crimes Against Humanity - Lawyer Anna de Buisseret Explains Who Will Be Held Liable Under The Law
In this brilliant interview, lawyer Anna de Buisseret explains clearly and eloquently how those responsible for causing harm will be held liable under the law in relation to the experimental injections currently being rolled out, especially to young children. She describes how those who have explicitly or implicitly aided and abetted governments in a military grade psychological operation have essentially committed crimes against humanity and that they will inevitably be held accountable, as has happened throughout history.
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In this brilliant interview, lawyer Anna de Buisseret explains clearly and eloquently how those responsible for causing harm will be held liable under the law in relation to the experimental injections currently being rolled out, especially to young children. She describes how those who have explicitly or implicitly aided and abetted governments in a military grade psychological operation have essentially committed crimes against humanity and that they will inevitably be held accountable, as has happened throughout history.
SHARE THIS WITH EVERYONE
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