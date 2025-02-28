BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
A missile epically destroy camouflage control center for Ukrainian drones in Shostka!
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9976 followers
5
264 views • 2 months ago

A missile of Russian Army, its explosion epically destroyed a camouflaged drone control center for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, camouflaged near Shostka in Sumy Region on February 26, 2025. Russian sources released footage today on February 27, showing how Russian reconnaissance aircraft tracked the activities of Ukrainian formations, the movement of convoys carrying enemy long-range kamikaze drone operators and followed them to a secret pre-launch point not far from the city of Shostka. Ukrainian forces were preparing to launch more than a dozen drones, which were supposed to be launched into Russia last night, and possibly to attack Kursk Region or possibly to attack a power plant, sources reported. When they arrived, Iskander-M missiles were already assigned to them. As soon as they dropped off the drones, a missile were sent to their positions.

Once again, Iskander-M ballistic missile, which are accurate and have lightning-fast strike capabilities, hit the drone launch site with pinpoint accuracy, happening right above the Kiev formation, wiping them out instantly with no chance of survival. The Iskander air explosion caused great damage, where objective control confirmed the destruction of several Ukrainian vehicles with special equipment. The preliminary results of the strike, destroyed about 14 units of long-range kamikaze UAV of Cobra type, 4 vehicles were destroyed, at least 25 UAV specialists were eliminated at the work site. This was also reported by Russian Defense Ministry, as Kiev's heavy losses accumulated by Iskander strikes on Sumy over the past few months.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
armed forces of ukrainesumy regioncamouflaged drone control centershostka
