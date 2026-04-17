Welcome to “Market Manipulation Friday” - Ships planning to cross the strait turned around

Welcome to “Market Manipulation Friday.”

Just look at how many ships that were planning to cross the strait turned around.

Adding:

Ebrahim Azizi, head of Iran's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission:

The time has come to comply with the new Maritime Regime of the Strait of Hormuz.

These regulations are determined by Iran, not by social media posts!

Under this new system, only commercial vessels with authorization from the IRGC Navy are permitted to navigate through designated routes after paying the required tolls.

If the U.S. attempts to create any disturbance for Iranian ships, this situation can easily be changed.

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WSJ: Iran has told mediators it will continue to limit the number of ships allowed to cross the Strait of Hormuz and charge tolls for the remaining period of the ceasefire.

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Somalia may restrict access to the Bab el-Mandeb Strait for countries that undermine the country’s territorial integrity, its ambassador to Ethiopia and permanent representative to the African Union, Abdullahi Warfa, said on X.

"Any country interfering in Somalia’s internal affairs and compromising its territorial integrity and sovereignty will face repercussions, including potential restrictions on access to the Bab el-Mandeb Strait,” he stressed.

The diplomat did not specify which countries he was referring to, but the statements are clearly aimed primarily at Israel, which recognized the semi-autonomous region of Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state late last year.

(🐻Yemenis are just sitting by the river... Well, Red sea, and waiting for the corpses to start washing ashore. They won't need to lift a finger to finalize their last year's humiliation of the Empire - the Empire is pretty much doing it to itself.)

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Wall Street Journal: Iran has told mediators it will continue to limit the number of ships allowed to cross the Strait of Hormuz and charge tolls for the remaining period of the cease-fire, officials familiar with the matter said.

Vessels that pass through the waterway will need to coordinate with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The IRGC would still be able to block ships that belong to countries Iran deems hostile and is still insisting on a new management system for the strait after a final deal is reached with the U.S. that would allow Tehran to collect tolls, they said.

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Iraq has resumed southern oil exports after more than a month-long halt caused by the disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, with one tanker now loading, according to Reuters.

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❗️ Both Reuters and WSJ have confirmed with Iranian and US officials that no formal agreement has been reached between the US and Iran, but a meeting may be scheduled in Pakistan on Sunday or Monday, although no official decision has been made yet.

- This comes as Trump, for his part, speaks of success and has announced it without any formal or confirmed information from Iran and the US.





@DD Geopolitics