Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Do you remember during the Vietnam War all the people that moved to Canada to evade the draft ? Look at these modern day draft dodgers.
channel image
PatriotsCannabisCo
185 Subscribers
319 views
Published 20 hours ago

Actually I found this video to be really funny except that these two guys are for real.  I would draft them immediately and send them to Ukraine and then to Gaza 

Keywords
mennowdraft

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket