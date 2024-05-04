RT News May 4, 2024 2PM GMT

May 4, 2024





Courtesy of rt.com









A new report alleges NATO generals were involved in terror attacks against Russia, and that nearly 7,000 of the alliance’s troops are on the ground in Ukraine. Reports claim American troops have been ordered to be combat-ready, after Russian forces were said to have been deployed to the same base they are currently stationed at in Niger. That is as the African nation seeks to end Washington’s military presence in the country. And with an increasing clampdown on pro-Palestinian demonstrations in the west universities in the Middle East step in to offer places to any students expelled over their stance.