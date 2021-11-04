© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DIGITAL SOLDIERS: A shocking 97.1% of all covid deaths in Italy turned out to be from other causes!!!
Follow
1
Share
Report
40 views • November 04, 2021
The case-demic PCR scam is being exposed worldwide as medical fascists threaten to force their deliberate fraud on the world. Wednesday, November 03, 2021 by: Lance D Johnson
ARTICLE AT NATURALNEWS.COM (Read by Steve from Austin)
Italy’s covid-19 death tally falls by 97.1%
After distinctions were made in medical reports and death certificates, Italy’s death tally for covid-19 was corrected from 132,161 to 3,783 cases. A shocking 97.1% of all covid deaths in Italy turned out be from other causes; most of the deceased patients took immunosuppressant drugs and suffered from three to five different conditions that warranted their death. Because efficacious treatments were withheld and hospital systems defaulted to mechanical ventilation, many of these weak hospital patients did not stand a chance in the face of further iatrogenic error, isolation and undernourishment.
ARTICLE AT NATURALNEWS.COM (Read by Steve from Austin)
Italy’s covid-19 death tally falls by 97.1%
After distinctions were made in medical reports and death certificates, Italy’s death tally for covid-19 was corrected from 132,161 to 3,783 cases. A shocking 97.1% of all covid deaths in Italy turned out be from other causes; most of the deceased patients took immunosuppressant drugs and suffered from three to five different conditions that warranted their death. Because efficacious treatments were withheld and hospital systems defaulted to mechanical ventilation, many of these weak hospital patients did not stand a chance in the face of further iatrogenic error, isolation and undernourishment.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.