The Biblical Alternative to both “Tradwife” & “Girlboss”. This Could Be HUGE! - Emma Waters | FOC Show

On today’s Flyover Conservatives Show, we sat down with Emma Waters to discuss the false choice modern women are often given between the “tradwife” and the “girlboss” extremes. She explains why neither cultural script reflects God’s design for women, marriage, motherhood, and meaningful work—and how Scripture offers a far better path. Emma also shares her personal story, the heart behind her book Lead Like Jael, and why so many young women are rethinking family, dating, career, and what true biblical femininity really looks like.





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Emma Waters

X: https://x.com/emlwaters

BOOK: https://a.co/d/05G7MGg0





Emma Waters is a policy analyst at The Heritage Foundation, where she focuses on issues related to the family, women, reproductive technology, and culture. She is also the author of Lead Like Jael: Seven Timeless Principles for Today’s Women of Faith, a book exploring biblical womanhood, discernment, marriage, motherhood, and faithful living in today’s world. Emma is a wife, mother, and sought-after voice on faith, family, and public policy.





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