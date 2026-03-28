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The Biblical Alternative to both “Tradwife” & “Girlboss”. This Could Be HUGE! - Emma Waters | FOC Show
Flyover Conservatives
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On today’s Flyover Conservatives Show, we sat down with Emma Waters to discuss the false choice modern women are often given between the “tradwife” and the “girlboss” extremes. She explains why neither cultural script reflects God’s design for women, marriage, motherhood, and meaningful work—and how Scripture offers a far better path. Emma also shares her personal story, the heart behind her book Lead Like Jael, and why so many young women are rethinking family, dating, career, and what true biblical femininity really looks like.


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Emma Waters

X: https://x.com/emlwaters

BOOK: https://a.co/d/05G7MGg0


Emma Waters is a policy analyst at The Heritage Foundation, where she focuses on issues related to the family, women, reproductive technology, and culture. She is also the author of Lead Like Jael: Seven Timeless Principles for Today’s Women of Faith, a book exploring biblical womanhood, discernment, marriage, motherhood, and faithful living in today’s world. Emma is a wife, mother, and sought-after voice on faith, family, and public policy.


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𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢

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𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦

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𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:

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Be Blessed!

- The Flyover Team


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